Boston Police seek public’s help in finding Mattapan woman who went missing after hospital discharge

BOSTON — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a Mattapan woman who went missing after being discharged from a city hospital.

Brittany Binger, 29, of Mattapan, was reported missing on Saturday, after she was discharged from a local hospital and failed to return home, police said Monday.

She was last seen at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of Boston Medical Center.

Brittany Binger (Boston Police)

Police described Binger as a Black female, approximately 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds, with a medium build, brown eyes, and black curly hair, possibly worn in a short ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a light gray hoodie, dark gray sweatpants, tie-dyed pink Crocs, and carrying a Victoria’s Secret tote bag with white and pink stripes.

Brittany Binger (Boston Police)

Binger is known to frequent downtown Boston and the Back Bay shopping area, police said. She may currently be in the area of Massachusetts Avenue, Melnea Cass Boulevard, and Southampton Street.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call 911 or contact District B-3 Detectives at 617-343-2309.

Community members wishing to provide information anonymously may do so by calling 1-800-494-TIPS (8477), texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463) or online at the Boston Police CrimeStoppers website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group