18-month-old taken to hospital after falling from window in Ayer

AYER, Mass. — A baby was taken to the hospital after falling out of a 2nd-story window in Ayer on Monday.

Medical personnel first received the call that an 18-month-old had fallen out of a window just before 2:00 p.m.

A medical helicopter carrying a medical crew landed at Pirone Park in Ayer, who then took the injured child to UMass Worcester.

Ayer fire officials say the baby was in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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