Mass. State Lottery winner: Woman to go on vacation after hitting big scratch ticket prize

LUDLOW, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says she plans to take a vacation after she recently hit a big scratch ticket prize.
Teresa Moreno, of Ludlow, is the second $1 million grand prize winner in the “Triple 777” instant ticket game, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
Moreno chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000.
Moreno told the Lottery that she plans on investing and enjoying retirement with her winnings, in addition to going on a vacation.
She purchased her winning ticket at The Country Trading Post & Restaurant at 769 Burnett Road in Chicopee.
The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group