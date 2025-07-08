Local

Mass. State Lottery winner: Woman to go on vacation after hitting big scratch ticket prize

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Massachusetts Lottery winner (Massachusetts Lottery Commission)
LUDLOW, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says she plans to take a vacation after she recently hit a big scratch ticket prize.

Teresa Moreno, of Ludlow, is the second $1 million grand prize winner in the “Triple 777” instant ticket game, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Moreno chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000.

Moreno told the Lottery that she plans on investing and enjoying retirement with her winnings, in addition to going on a vacation.

She purchased her winning ticket at The Country Trading Post & Restaurant at 769 Burnett Road in Chicopee.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket

