Mass. State Lottery: Saturday’s Megabucks jackpot is 4th largest in game’s history

BOSTON — Hurry up and get your tickets because Saturday’s Megabucks jackpot is the fourth largest in the game’s history and the largest since 1986, the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission announced Friday.

Saturday’s jackpot is an estimated $16.5 million, with a cash option of $11.14 million, according to the Lottery.

The Megabucks jackpot was last hit on April 21, 2025, when a $1.97 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Hyde Park.

The largest jackpot in Megabucks history is $21.7 million, split among eight winning tickets in the game’s October 16, 1985, drawing.

The largest jackpot won on a single ticket in Megabucks history is $16.35 million, won in the September 10, 2022, drawing on a ticket sold in Ware.

According to the Lottery Post, here’s a look at the top 10 Megabucks jackpots in history:

1. $21,714,520 Oct. 16, 1985 2. $21,148,080 Jan. 8, 1986 3. $18,218,080 Mar. 10, 1984 4. $16,500,000 May 2, 2026 5. $16,350,000 Sep. 10, 2022 6. $15,619,880 Jul. 14, 1984 7. $15,210,840 Jul. 8, 1987 8. $14,628,740 May 29, 1985 9. $14,263,543 Nov. 18, 2000 10. $13,855,359 Oct. 6, 1990

Tickets for Saturday’s drawing can be purchased until 9 p.m. and are $2 each. They can only be purchased in Massachusetts.

Megabucks drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

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