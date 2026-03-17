Mass. sex offender gets prison time for having child porn while on federal supervised release

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to prison for having child sex abuse material while on federal supervised release for a 2013 conviction of distributing child pornography.

Scott Morrill, 52, of Uxbridge, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison, to be followed by 15 years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Monday. U.S. District Court Judge Margaret R. Guzman handed down his sentence.

Morrill pleaded guilty in October to possession of child pornography. He was arrested and charged in April 2025, and was on federal supervised release at the time.

Prosecutors said Morrill used a Google account to store hundreds of images of child sex abuse material.

Google identified the use of their services to store child sex abuse material and notified the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, Foley said.

Investigators found child sex abuse material stored both in Morrill’s Google account and on his home computer, Foley said.

At the time of his arrest, Morrill was on federal supervised release for a 2013 conviction of distribution of child pornography, for which he was sentenced to five years in federal prison.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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