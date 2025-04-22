Mass. man facing new child porn charge while on federal supervised release for 2013 conviction

BOSTON — An Uxbridge man is facing a new charge of child pornography while on federal supervised release for a 2013 conviction of distributing child pornography.

Scott Morrill, 52, was charged in federal court in Worcester with possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Tuesday.

Morrill remains detained in federal custody following a detention hearing held on Thursday. He was arrested on April 7.

According to the charging documents, during a search of his home, Miller’s laptop allegedly contained images and videos depicting child pornography.

At the time of the alleged offense, Morrill was on federal supervised release for a 2013 conviction of distribution of child pornography, for which he was sentenced to five years in federal prison.

If convicted of the charge of possession of child pornography, Morrill faces a sentence of not less than 10 years and up to 20 years in prison, a minimum of five years and up to life of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

