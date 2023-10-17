Uber, Lyft drivers to rally at Mass. State House in fight to unionize

BOSTON — Uber and Lyft drivers are gathering Tuesday at the Massachusetts State House in their fight to unionize.

The rideshare drivers will gather at 10:45 a.m. at the grand staircase in support of legislation that would allow them to form a union and collectively bargain over their wages, benefits, and working conditions.

The legislation (H 1099 and S 666) guarantees drivers a minimum rate of pay as well as benefits including paid sick leave, workers’ comp, and discrimination protection.

If passed, drivers argue it would be the first law in the nation to provide them a direct path to unionization and job protections.

Meanwhile, an industry-backed group is pushing a ballot initiative that would define app-based drivers as independent contractors, arguing this gives drivers schedule flexibility while extending some new benefits, like an earnings floor that’s 20 percent higher than minimum wage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

