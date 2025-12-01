Mass. Gov. Healey unveils framework for new high school graduation requirements

High school students would take end-of-course tests designed, administered, and scored by the state under new graduation requirements recommended by a state council.

The K-12 Statewide Graduation Council that Gov. Maura Healey formed through an executive order in January was charged with advising the governor and Legislature on the development of a statewide graduation requirement. Voters in 2024 approved a ballot law to eliminate the MCAS graduation requirement.

Initial recommendation documents released by the council on Monday include a “demonstration of mastery” that has two components: exams administered by the state, taken at the end of courses, and capstones or portfolios that are designed, administered, and scored locally.

In addition to proving “mastery,” other recommendations include requiring that students complete a “rigorous program of study that aligns with the admissions requirements for higher education,” developing and maintaining an individual career and academic plan, completing federal or state financial aid forms, developing financial literacy skills, and having the option to earn state-designed seals of distinction.

Healey visited Dedham High School Monday at 9:45 a.m. with Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler, and Education Commissioner Pedro Martinez to “release a statewide high school graduation framework that would set nation-leading expectations for every school and prepare all students for success after graduation,” the governor’s office said, adding that she’ll be joined by union and business officials.

The state is searching for new standards after voters detached the MCAS exam from diploma eligibility. Critics said the high-stakes exam caused teachers to teach to the test, while supporters said tests are the best way to ensure educational consistency and equity across the state.

The end-of-course assessments would be administered at the end of specific high school courses, like Algebra I, English Language Arts, Science, and Social Studies. “The recommendation for end-of-course assessments functions alongside the recommended program of study,” the recommendation document says.

“Research on EOC assessments specifically has found that EOC assessments are generally positively correlated with high school graduation rates, with the impacts of Math and English Language Arts EOC assessments being statistically significant,” the document says. “Additionally, administering a greater number of EOC assessments generally correlates with higher graduation rates.”

The 100-page recommendation document is due to be followed by the council’s final report in June 2026..

Over the next six months, the council will discuss which courses should have an assessment, the weight and role of the tests as a component of a system that determines readiness to graduate, and accommodations and alternative formats for students with disabilities, English learners and newly-arrived immigrant students.

The council’s report also outlines the purpose behind redesigning the graduation framework. Co-chairs Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler and K-12 Commissioner Pedro Martinez wrote that the post-MCAS transition offers Massachusetts “an opportunity to update what it means to graduate from a public high school… prepared for today’s workforce and postsecondary education opportunities.”

The report frames the effort as a response to concerns about inconsistent expectations across districts and says a uniform statewide requirement is intended to support “rigorous, uniform, and equitable” standards for all students. It further situates Massachusetts’ work within national trends. A review of other states’ graduation requirements found growing use of flexible pathways, mastery-based demonstrations, and combinations of coursework and performance tasks.

The council wrote that a statewide requirement supports “mobility, consistency, accountability, and transparency” for students and families, and argues that a Massachusetts diploma should signal that graduates are well-prepared for college, career and civic life.

Brooke Thomson, president and CEO of Associated Industries of Massachusetts, said the business group supports the standards.

“Massachusetts’ economic future depends on a strong and measurable education system. Ensuring that all students meet clear and standardized expectations in core subjects is critical not only for their own success, but for the long-term competitiveness of our state,” Thomson said. “AIM urges parents, employees, and employers to engage in this work in supporting this vital set of recommendations to ensure Massachusetts remains a leader in educating our children and our future workforce.”

Though the governor’s advisory says union officials are joining Monday morning’s press conference, the Massachusetts Teachers Association -- the largest teachers union in the state -- says they are not endorsing the recommendations.

“By making new state standardized tests a central component of the new graduation requirements, the proposal defies the will of voters who made clear their wishes in the 2024 Question 2 referendum, which passed by nearly 60 percent in favor,” a statement from MTA President Max Page and Vice President Deb McCarthy says.

Though the union is represented on the council, they say members “did not vote on the recommendations; these are the recommendations of the secretary and commissioner, speaking on behalf of the Healey administration.”

