MCAS is no more: Massachusetts voters say yes to question 2 and remove school graduation requirement

MASS. — Massachusetts voters have elected to say “yes” to ballot question 2, eliminating the need for the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) as a graduation requirement.

According to the Associated Press, 58.9% of Massachusetts voters voted yes on the proposed question. MCAS previously required students in grades 3-8 and 10 to take the test, differing in various subjects including science, mathematics, reading comprehension, and civics. As of 2021, students were scored on their performance based on a grade scale of 440-560, 440 being “Not meeting expectations” to 560 as “Exceeding expectations”.

The Massachusetts Teacher Association’s President Max Page and Vice President Deb McCarthy issued a statement on the passing of ballot question 2, calling it a “collective victory”.

“We are so proud and thankful for everyone who made phone calls, knocked on doors, collected signatures — anything to talk to voters about the urgent need to stop using the MCAS as a graduation requirement. Tens of thousands of educators, parents and public education advocates made it possible for Question 2 to hold a commanding lead throughout election night. "

John Schneider, chairman of the “Protect Our Kids Future: Vote No on Question 2” released a statement expressing his disappointment regarding the vote.

“Eliminating the graduation requirement without a replacement is reckless. The passage of Question 2 opens the door to greater inequity; our coalition intends to ensure that door does not stay open. Those responsible for our state’s public education system need to have an honest conversation about whether moving forward with this proposal is the right decision for Massachusetts.”

With the passing of ballot question 2, MCAS will no longer be required effective immediately.

