Mass. public school district says students not up-to-date on vaccines can’t return to class in fall

NEWTON, Mass. — Newton Public Schools students who are not up to date on their vaccinations cannot return to school in the fall, the superintendent said in a recent memo.

Superintendent Anna Nolin’s memo to the School Committee, dated June 16, states that Newton Health and Human Services and the City of Newton Nursing Division found 182 students were not up to date on their vaccines.

Nolin says during the pandemic, the previous superintendent waived student vaccine requirements.

Of those 182 students, Nolin says 42 were not vaccinated against measles, which raises concern due to recent outbreaks in other parts of the country.

Several Newton residents approached by Boston 25 News on Thursday declined to comment on the matter.

Nolin’s memo states that students will not be allowed to return to class until requirements are met, saying it’s the state’s requirements for school attendance.

Exemptions from these requirements include a written statement from a doctor that immunization would not be in the best interests of the child, or by the student’s parent or guardian stating that vaccination or immunization is contrary to the religious beliefs of the student or parent/guardian, the memo states.

“The requirements allow for some exclusions with specific criteria and documentation met; the students on the list of 182 have not yet met those criteria either,” Nolin said in her memo. “Notices to families are occuring (sic) now and this memo informs the committee.”

Nolin also said that city and school nurses have vaccines for measles and for all required vaccinations ready for use should families need assistance or do not have medical care.

“The nursing staff can give the vaccines at HHS and in some cases, have offered to travel to the families’ homes to complete vaccinations: In short, there is no barrier in Newton for any family to be vaccinated according to the law,” Nolin said.

A bill proposed by state Rep. Andres Vargas would remove non-medical exemptions for routine school entry vaccinations.

Boston 25 News has reached out Vargas, Nolin as well as Newton Health and Human Services for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

