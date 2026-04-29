Investigation underway after missing man’s body found on dirt road in Maine

WALDOBORO, Maine — An investigation is underway after the body of a missing man was found on a dirt road in Maine, state police said Tuesday.

Darryl Sanborn, 64, of Thomaston, was found dead on April 17, state police said.

A person walking on a dirt road off Wagner Bridge Road in Waldoboro found Sanborn’s body.

Sanborn was last seen in Waldoboro on April 5. Two days later, Waldoboro Police requested assistance from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central regarding Sanborn’s disappearance.

An autopsy was performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta. The cause and manner of death are pending, state police said.

There is no known danger to the public, state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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