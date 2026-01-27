Mass. officials warn drivers to beware of large snow banks as storm cleanup continues

Massachusetts officials are warning drivers to watch out for large snowbanks as cleanup continues following the biggest snowstorm the region has seen in years.

The storm moved in on Sunday and continued through Monday, dumping more than 2 feet of snow in parts of the state.

Boston recorded 23.2 inches, making it the city’s 8th-largest snowstorm on record. Worcester saw 22.4 inches, the 9th highest total on record.

Boston EMS is urging drivers to slow down and remain alert as crews continue clearing roads and sidewalks.

“The snow may have stopped, but cleanup across the city is far from over,” Boston EMS said in a post on X. “Please use extra caution on the roads — large snowbanks can limit visibility for both drivers and pedestrians.”

Dedham police echoed the warning, noting that road conditions remain hazardous in some areas.

“Roads are still challenging with snow and ice cover in places, narrowed roadways, and sight lines reduced by snowbanks,” police said. “Please drive slowly, leave plenty of space between vehicles, and anticipate a longer commute.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group