Thousands to gather for Boston’s Pride parade

BOSTON — Thousands of people are expected to march in the city’s annual pride parade today.

Boston Pride, a tradition for more than 50 years in the city, will highlight the theme “Pride as Protest: Since 1776.”

“Pride as Protest: Since 1776,” acknowledges 250 years of LGBTQ+ representation and those who fought for the freedoms people have today, including those still advocating.

The parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. from Copley Square and proceed through the South End before concluding at Boston Common.

Following the parade, a festival will take place at the Common, and a block party will be held at Copley.

Both post-parade events will feature entertainment, public speakers and vendors.

Around 300 volunteers are assisting with the event, and organizers advise that road closures are expected in the area throughout the day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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