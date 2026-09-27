Man dead in officer-involved shooting in Lakeville; four officers hospitalized

LAEKVILLE, Mass. — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lakeville.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, just before 2 p.m. Saturday, a resident entered the Lakeville Police Department to request a well-being check because a family member with a firearm was “disturbed and acting erratically at their residence.”

Lakeville police responded and encountered 31-year-old bedroom, police encountered 31-year-old Gregory Buckley who was allegedly pointing a firearm at the officers.

Police made verbal commands for Buckley to drop the firearm.

Buckley allegedly refused, gunfire was exchanged, and Buckley was struck.

First aid was rendered to Buckley, and he was transported to Morton Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Four Lakeville police officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation and released.

The incident was captured on officer’s body worn cameras. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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