Mass. Millionaire Holiday Raffle: Lottery announces winning numbers for $1M, 4 $250K, 6 $25K prizes

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Millionaire Holiday Raffle culminated early New Year’s morning when state lottery officials announced the first $1 million prize winner of 2024, as well as four $250,000 prize winners and six $25,000 prize winners.

In a presentation that was streamed live at 12:15 a.m. on the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Facebook and YouTube pages, the final string of winning numbers was announced in the raffle, which launched in October and came to an end on New Year’s Eve.

Tickets cost $10 and they were sold at Massachusetts Lottery retailers across the state.

The winning numbers drawn early Monday were as follows:

$1,000,000: Ticket sold in Quincy with winning numbers of 0 0 8 3 1 2 8

$250,000: Ticket sold in Chicopee with winning numbers of 0 1 7 4 6 9 6

$250,000: Ticket sold in Foxboro with winning numbers of 0 0 7 7 2 7 6

$250,000: Ticket sold in Ludlow with winning numbers of 0 2 4 2 8 6 6

$250,000: Ticket sold in Lakeville with winning numbers of 0 2 1 3 0 8 7

$25,000: Ticket sold in Dracut with winning numbers of 0 1 0 7 9 5 8

$25,000: Ticket sold in Hudson with winning numbers of 0 0 0 8 3 9 2

$25,000: Ticket sold in Barre with winning numbers of 0 1 8 2 2 6 6

$25,000: Ticket sold in Pittsfield with winning numbers of 0 5 1 0 1 6 1

$25,000: Ticket sold in Fall River with winning numbers of 0 0 1 3 8 0 8

$25,000: Ticket sold in Dorchester with winning numbers of 0 3 1 8 2 1 5

There were also 11 weekly drawings in the raffle with $20,000 prizes. The final weekly drawing was held on Dec. 29. The winning numbers for the drawing were 0137182 and the ticket was sold at the Mobil on Elm Street in Braintree

Winning tickets in the 10 previous Friday drawings were sold at the following locations:

October 20: Richdale, 62 State St., Newburyport

October 27: White Eagle Wines & Liquors, 620 Fuller Rd., Chicopee

November 3: 7-Eleven, 145 N. Quincy St., Abington

November 10: Cumberland Farms, 150 S. Main St., Middleborough

November 17: Pride Station and Store, 549 Page Blvd., Springfield

November 24: Granite Mart, 308 Willard St., Quincy

December 1: Mobil Mart, 950 Main St., Wakefield

December 8: Winchendon Wine & Spirits, 18 Railroad Rd., Winchendon

December 15: Mill’s Tavern & Grille, 14 Worcester St., Ludlow

December 22: Medford Sunoco, 470 Riverside Ave., Medford

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group