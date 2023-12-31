2 Powerball tickets sold in Mass. win smaller prizes as jackpot climbs to $810M

BOSTON — Massachusetts didn’t claim Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot but there were two tickets sold in the Bay State that hit for smaller prizes.

The numbers selected were 10-11-26-27-34 and the Powerball was 7. The multiplier was 4X. No one picked all six numbers, sending the jackpot for Monday’s drawing to $810 million -- the fifth highest in history.

Locally, a pair of people woke up richer. The winning tickets were as follows:

$50,000 winning ticket sold at Alltown #664 in Oxford

$50,000 winning ticket sold at Bali’s Restaurant in Lawrence

Last week, there were also $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold at Fast Freddie’s in Beverly, Wellesley Variety in Wellesley, and Joe’s Market in Revere.

The last time someone won the grand prize was on Oct. 11, when a ticket from California fetched $1.75 billion.

The highest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, also sold to a single winner in California in November 2022.

Powerball drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. and prizes are based on a $2 wager.

