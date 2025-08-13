Mass. middle school librarian arrested on child porn charges after search of phone, locked case

BOSTON — A middle school librarian in a Massachusetts town was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges after a search of his phone and basement yielded an array of incriminating evidence, according to federal prosecutors.

Scott McGinley, 55, of Holyoke, is charged by criminal complaint with one count of distribution of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Massachusetts.

McGinley, the school librarian for Williams Middle School and Glenbrook Middle School in Longmeadow, was taken into custody in connection with an investigation into the alleged distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Prosecutors allege that McGinley distributed child sexual abuse material in a group called “Little boyz only” on an encrypted messenger application.

When contacted by undercover law enforcement posing as a fellow user on the app, McGinley allegedly disclosed his sexual preference for “boys age 2-12” and “especially 4-7.” It’s further alleged that in the conversations with undercover law enforcement, McGinley stated he had “students” who were “11-14 years old” but, “ha[d]n’t touched them sexually.”

Searches conducted at McGinley’s home on Aug. 8 resulted in the recovery of two iPhones, an Apple Watch, a tablet, two laptops, and a locked Pelican case in the basement, which investigators say contained a “medley of items” for kids, including assorted children’s clothes, a Santa costume, diapers, diaper cream, apple sauce packets, and a toolbox stuffed full of underwear for boys and bedding.

A forensic examination of McGinley’s phone revealed over 100 files depicting child sexual abuse material, according to charging documents cited by federal prosecutors.

McGinley is slated to face a judge in federal court in Boston on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

