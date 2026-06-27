Mass. Megabucks jackpot soars to $21.15M — 2nd largest in game history

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Lottery’s Megabucks jackpot has climbed to one of the largest prizes in the game’s history.

The jackpot for the Saturday, June 27, drawing is estimated at $21.15 million, with a cash option of $14.35 million. According to Lottery Post data, it marks the second-largest Megabucks jackpot ever and the biggest since 1985.

The all-time record still stands at $21.7 million, set during the October 16, 1985, drawing when eight winning tickets split the prize. That jackpot was the third-largest in U.S. lottery history at the time.

Lottery officials say players have also been hitting smaller prizes. In Wednesday’s drawing alone, 22 tickets worth $5,000 were sold at locations across Massachusetts.

The largest single-ticket Megabucks win came more recently, when a $16.35 million prize was claimed from a ticket sold in Ware in September 2022.

The Megabucks game was redesigned in 2023 to offer better odds, larger average jackpots, and bigger payouts for non-jackpot prizes. The update also added a third weekly drawing and returned the game to its original name, Megabucks, which first launched in 1982.

The jackpot was last won on April 21, 2025, when a $1.97 million ticket was sold in Hyde Park.

Megabucks tickets cost $2 and are only available for purchase in Massachusetts. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9 p.m., with ticket sales closing at 9 p.m. on drawing nights.

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