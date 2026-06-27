Gas leak shuts exit along Route 1 on North Shore

SAUGUS, Mass. — A gas leak has shut down an exit along Route 1 in the North Shore city of Saugus on Saturday morning.

Crews were responding to the leak on the southbound side of the highway at Route 99, according to Saugus Firefighters Local 1003.

The Route 99 exit is closed due to the ongoing activity.

Motorists were urged to prepare for traffic delays in the area due to the closure.

Boston 25 News has reached out to local officials for additional details on the nature of the leak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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