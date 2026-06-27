Firefighters battle blaze at residential building in North Reading

NORTH READING, Mass. — Firefighters in North Reading quickly knocked down a blaze inside a multi-unit residential building Friday evening, preventing it from spreading.

The North Reading Fire Department responded to 279 Main Street around 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a fire inside one of the apartments.

Emergency crews arrived to find smoke coming from the unit and declared a working fire. Firefighters were able to stretch hose lines into the building and quickly bring the flames under control.

All occupants had safely evacuated the building before crews arrived, officials said.

Investigators believe the fire started as a cooking incident that extended to nearby materials inside the apartment.

Fire Chief Don Stats praised the coordinated effort to contain the flames.

“Thanks to their professionalism and collaboration, this fire was knocked down and contained before it could spread throughout the building,” Stats said. “Their work prevented what could have been significant damage.”

No injuries were reported.

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