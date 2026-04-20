Mass. man gets prison time for attempting to meet with a minor for sex, feds say

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to federal prison for attempting to meet with a minor for sex, the U.S. Attorney said.

Alex Bou, 22, of Lawrence, was sentenced on Friday to four years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. U.S. District Court Judge Julia Kobick handed down his sentence.

In January, Bou pleaded guilty to one count of use of an interstate facility to transmit information concerning a minor. He was arrested and charged in August 2025.

On Aug. 17, 2025, Bou responded to an advertisement posted by undercover law enforcement on a website commonly used to advertise commercial sex acts, prosecutors said.

The advertisement contained images of a young girl and language purportedly written by a woman describing herself as a “flower ready to blossom.”

On that day, Bou texted the number listed in the advertisement, saying, “U available,” to which an undercover agent posing as the purported minor replied, suggesting Aug. 19, 2025.

On Aug. 19, 2025, Bou continued his conversation with the undercover agent. In their conversation, the undercover agent stated that she was a 15-year-old girl available to perform sex acts in exchange for money.

Upon being informed that the purported minor was 15 years old, Bou responded with, “Ok are you a virgin?”

Prosecutors said Bou agreed to pay $175 to have unprotected sex with the purported minor and acknowledged that he was agreeing to have sex with an “underage girl.”

Bou obtained her address via text message, and shortly thereafter arrived at the location where he was placed under arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group