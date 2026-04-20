House fire in Newton sends one firefighter to the hospital

NEWTON, Mass. — A firefighter was transported to the hospital while battling a house fire in Newton on Monday morning.

The fire broke out on Newton on River Street near Pine Street.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and find an alternative route as the street is currently closed.

Fire Chief Gregory Gentile said it was hard to get fire engines in to respond to the scene while the marathon is going on.

“The fire has been stubborn, with the marathon going on it’s been challenging to get companies in and out. We’ve relied on mutual aid, which has been excellent with Waltham, Watertown, and Boston,” said Gentile.

A resident in the home called 911. He told Boston25 he tried turning the light switches on when he woke up, and they weren’t working. He then walked upstairs to make his morning coffee and saw smoke billowing on the third floor.

Boston 25 will provide updates as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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