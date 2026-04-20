Judge rules against former Market Basket CEO Arthur T. Demoulas

BOSTON — A judge has ruled against former Market Basket CEO Arthur T. Demoulas who filed a lawsuit against the company for his termination.

Demoulas was removed as president and CEO of the Tewksbury-based Market Basket grocery store chain, months after he was suspended over allegations that he had been considering leading a work stoppage.

“Arthur had the burden at trial to prove that a majority of the Current Directors acted in bad faith. He failed to carry his burden. The business judgment rule protects the Current Directors’ decisions to suspend Arthur and his allies and subsequently to terminate Arthur,” the judge said in their ruling.

“The court will enter judgment determining that Arthur’s removal as President and CEO was valid.”

Demoulas was asking to be reinstated as CEO and was not asking for any compensation.

In a statement, the Market Basket Board of Directors said:

“Today, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster of the Delaware Chancery Court issued a 125-page opinion after evaluating the testimony of 14 witnesses and over 500 exhibits and written submissions. He found that the Board was independent and acted in good faith in upholding our suspension of Mr. Demoulas in May 2025 and his subsequent termination in September 2025. After a failed mediation, we filed suit in Delaware to confirm the validity of our actions; Mr. Demoulas counterclaimed for reinstatement. With this behind us, we’re looking forward to continuing to focus on everything that makes Market Basket so important to our communities. As the Board has said repeatedly, the Company is not for sale. Market Basket will continue to be a family-owned and operated business, offering the lowest prices and best value for customers, creating good jobs with profit sharing for associates, and supporting its customers and communities—well into the future. We’re excited about all of that. The Board thanks Mr. Demoulas for his many years of service and anticipates working with him productively into the future as one of the company’s important shareholders." — Market Basket Board of Directors

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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