5 people arrested after brawl breaks out at Boston courthouse, police say

BOSTON — Five people were arrested after a brawl broke out at a courthouse in Boston on Wednesday morning, authorities announced Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a fight inside Dorchester District Court at 510 Washington Street learned five males had been involved in an altercation on the second floor, according to the Boston Police Department.

While officers were waiting for transport for the detained individuals, another altercation broke out. One of the men, who was handcuffed, kicked another detainee and then tried to spit on him, instead hitting an officer with his saliva.

A 17-year-old juvenile, 19-year-old Syncere Johnson, 20-year-old Damontay Brown, 19-year-old Shamar Passley-Clark, and 19-year-old Terrel Stokes, all of Boston, are charged with affray and disrupting court proceedings.

Police noted that the juvenile, whose name hasn’t been released due to his age, faces additional charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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