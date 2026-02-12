Mass. hospital fully reopening today after flooding, heating system failure

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — UMass Memorial Medical Center in Marlborough is expected to fully reopen Thursday morning following a serious water and heating system failure that forced a large‑scale evacuation Sunday night.

Hospital officials say all inpatient services will resume at 9 a.m., and ambulance arrivals will begin again at the same time.

Throughout the week, the Emergency Department continued accepting walk‑in patients and will remain open as normal.

Several outpatient services will also resume today, including:

UMass Memorial Cancer Center at Marlborough

Cardiac diagnostics (echo and stress testing)

Cardiac rehab

Partial hospitalization program

Outpatient radiology and lab services

Infectious disease

The incident began Sunday night when a large valve broke inside the hospital, causing significant flooding in the boiler room.

That water damage impacted the heating system in parts of the facility. As a precaution, 70 patients were transferred to other nearby hospitals.

Crews have spent the week repairing the damage and restoring full service capabilities.

The hospital says it will be fully operational today.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group