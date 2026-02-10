Heating issues still disrupting operations at Mass. hospital after significant flooding

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Heating problems are still disrupting operations at the UMass Memorial Medical Center Marlborough Campus, days after a major mechanical failure flooded part of the facility and forced the relocation of dozens of patients.

The hospital’s Emergency Department remains closed to ambulance arrivals, and all inpatient care services remain shut down on Tuesday, hospital officials confirmed.

The issues began around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, when a large valve broke, causing significant flooding in the boiler room. That flooding damaged the boiler system and resulted in reduced heat throughout multiple areas of the hospital.

The campus issued a “Code Black,” halting all new ambulance arrivals to the Emergency Department.

Hospital leadership then made the decision to relocate all inpatients—more than 70 people—to other hospitals, mostly within the UMass Memorial Health system. Families were notified about where and when their loved ones would be moved.

Officials said patient safety remained their top priority throughout the relocation process, with teams coordinating rapid but orderly transfers.

According to the hospital, the valve issue has now been resolved, and all water has been removed from the basement. Mitigation and repair work is ongoing.

Despite that progress, the facility is not yet ready to reopen critical services. UMass Memorial has not announced when the Marlborough campus will fully reopen.

