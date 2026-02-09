More than 70 patients evacuated after boiler system issue at hospital in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — More than 70 patients were transferred after a boiler system issue at a hospital in Marlborough.

According to a spokesperson for UMass Memorial Health, around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, a large valve broke on the Marlborough Campus, which caused flooding that affected the boiler system and resulted in reduced heat to multiple areas of the facility.

The campus went into a Code Black, halting any new ambulance arrivals to the Emergency Department, and the decision was made to transport all inpatients to other hospitals, mainly within the UMass Memorial Health system.

More than 70 patients were transported via ambulance, and families were notified of where and when patients would be moved.

According to the spokesperson, the valve issue has been resolved, all water has been removed from the basement, and mitigation efforts continue.

The Marlborough Campus remains open to walk-in emergency patients. Patients being admitted via the Marlborough Emergency Department will then be transferred to another facility. Patients may also seek care at other local emergency departments.

The Marlborough Campus will remain in Code Black and closed for inpatient services until further notice.

All other outpatient services, except mammography, are closed today, and patients will be rescheduled.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone involved for the rapid and thoughtful response to this situation,“ UMass Memorial said in a statement. ”Our thanks to area fire departments and EMS from across the state, as well as local officials, for their assistance.

An investigation into the incident is on going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2026 Cox Media Group