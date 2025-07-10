Flash flooding: Mass. highways, roads underwater as downpours drench region

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Drenching downpours quickly turned highways and streets in eastern Massachusetts into rivers, just as traffic started to build for the Thursday morning commute.

A large part of Interstate 93 in the Milton-Quincy area was underwater before 7 a.m. as torrential rain moved through.

Video from the scene initially showed drivers slowly navigating the rising floodwaters.

However, the flooding worsened as the morning progressed, with multiple vehicles left stranded in the middle of the highway.

MassDOT blocked off some of the northbound lanes shortly before 8 a.m. A trooper was scene checking on the occupants in the stuck vehicles as the water continued to rise.

Southbound traffic on I-93 was crawling along. The HOV lane was also flooded out.

In a post shared on X shortly after 8 a.m., Massachusetts State Police urged drivers to avoid the area of Exit 3 at Houghton’s Pond and Ponkapaug Road.

“I-93 is experiencing flooding as a result of significant rainfall,” the post read. “Milton and Canton police are assisting state police to divert traffic.”

I-93 is experiencing flooding as a result of significant rainfall. We’re asking everyone to please avoid the area of Exit 3 (Houghton's Pond/Ponkapaug Road). Milton and Canton Police are assisting State Police to divert traffic @MassDOT — Massachusetts State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 10, 2025

In Braintree, police warned drivers about severe flooding near Granite Street and Wood Road.

Video captured by a Boston 25 photographer showed vehicles partially submerged in floodwaters in the area, and tow trucks performing rescues.

The driving rainstorm also flooded out the entrance to the Blue Hills Reservation near Chickatawbut Road.

Just before 8:30 a.m., law enforcement said the area “was completely underwater.”

Chickatawbut Rd. in Braintree is now impassable. I took this video about an hour ago when cars were just squeaking through. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/AKTBy91xiy — April Baker (@AprilBakertv) July 10, 2025

There have been no injuries reported in the flooding.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Worcester, Norfolk, Suffolk, Middlesex, Bristol, and Plymouth counties until 11:15 a.m.

Some locations likely to experience flash flooding include Boston, Brockton, Quincy, Newton, Brookline, Weymouth, Braintree, Natick, Randolph, Franklin, Needham, North Attleborough, Norwood, Milford, Milton, Stoughton, Attleboro, Dedham, Walpole, and Mansfield, according to the National Weather Service.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 7/10 11:15AM. Travel will be dangerous in this spot and should be avoided for safety reasons until flooding subsides. Stay with @Boston25 for the latest. pic.twitter.com/a7yWk14hUf — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) July 10, 2025

Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas, is possible.

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the NWS added. “Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.”

The NWS also warned that up to 2 inches of rain could fall per hour.

A flood watch is also in effect for Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Norfolk, Bristol, and Plymouth counties until 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

