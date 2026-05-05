Crews battle massive fire in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. — Firefighters are currently battling a large blaze in Lowell, and police are asking the public to avoid several nearby streets while emergency crews work.

Flames could be seen coming from a home on Bridge Street.

Lowell Police have asked drivers to avoid the area due to multiple road closures from the Bridge Street area from 6th Street all the way down to Willard Street.

In a post on Facebook, Lowell Public Schools said that due to the fire in Bridge Street, there would be temporary changes to transportation.

Boston 25 is working to find out more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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