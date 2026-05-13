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Mass. hantavirus worries: Boston man speaks from quarantine as outbreak linked to cruise ship grows

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

BOSTON — A Boston content creator quarantined and isolated in Nebraska is speaking out as the number of hantavirus cases linked to a deadly outbreak aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius rises to 11.

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Travel vlogger Jake Rosmarin shared a tour of his room at a federal facility in Omaha on social media.

“Good morning, everyone. It is my 2nd day here at the National Quarantine Unit in Omaha, Nebraska, and I just wanted to give you a little tour of my room,” Rosmarin said in the video. “Here’s my thermometer for temperature tech checks during the day. Here’s my thermometer for temperature tech checks during the day. I have a stationary bike for exercise.”

Wednesday marks Rosmarin’s third day in quarantine. In subsequent Instagram posts, he revealed he had received packages and even a Starbucks drink.

“Trying to settle into a routine a little more each day and make the room feel a bit more like home for the next few weeks,” Rosmarin wrote in one of the posts. “One thing I really want to emphasize is how kind everyone here has been. The staff truly want to make sure we are as comfortable and cared for as possible during all of this.”

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Other travelers with ties to New England also remain under quarantine, including two New Hampshire residents.

The Granite Staters and Rosmarin will quarantine for 42 days. Officials say none of them have tested positive for hantavirus.

So far, there have been nine confirmed hantavirus cases, two suspected cases, and three deaths. The World Health Organization said that cases are only reported among passengers and crew of MV Hondius.

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A French woman is currently being treated with an artificial lung after contracting hantavirus, according to doctors. Health officials say the woman was infected while aboard the ship and is now suffering from life‑threatening complications affecting her lungs and heart.

Federal health officials say passengers who remain symptom‑free could soon be allowed to complete their quarantine at home, possibly as early as Wednesday.

The situation remains under close monitoring as health authorities work to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread.

The MV Hondius was evacuated on May 10 following the fatal outbreak.

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