Mass. hantavirus worries: Boston man speaks from quarantine as outbreak linked to cruise ship grows

BOSTON — A Boston content creator quarantined and isolated in Nebraska is speaking out as the number of hantavirus cases linked to a deadly outbreak aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius rises to 11.

Travel vlogger Jake Rosmarin shared a tour of his room at a federal facility in Omaha on social media.

“Good morning, everyone. It is my 2nd day here at the National Quarantine Unit in Omaha, Nebraska, and I just wanted to give you a little tour of my room,” Rosmarin said in the video. “Here’s my thermometer for temperature tech checks during the day. Here’s my thermometer for temperature tech checks during the day. I have a stationary bike for exercise.”

Wednesday marks Rosmarin’s third day in quarantine. In subsequent Instagram posts, he revealed he had received packages and even a Starbucks drink.

“Trying to settle into a routine a little more each day and make the room feel a bit more like home for the next few weeks,” Rosmarin wrote in one of the posts. “One thing I really want to emphasize is how kind everyone here has been. The staff truly want to make sure we are as comfortable and cared for as possible during all of this.”

Other travelers with ties to New England also remain under quarantine, including two New Hampshire residents.

The Granite Staters and Rosmarin will quarantine for 42 days. Officials say none of them have tested positive for hantavirus.

So far, there have been nine confirmed hantavirus cases, two suspected cases, and three deaths. The World Health Organization said that cases are only reported among passengers and crew of MV Hondius.

0 of 65 APTOPIX Spain Hantavirus Ship Passengers are sprayed with disinfectant by Spanish government officials before boarding a plane after disembarking from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at Tenerife airport in the Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Arturo Rodriguez) (Arturo Rodriguez/AP) Hantavirus outbreak FILE PHOTO: Passengers are evacuated by small boat from the MV Hondius in the Granadilla Port on May 10, 2026, in Tenerife, part of the Canary Islands, Spain. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) (Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Hantavirus outbreak FILE PHOTO: Passengers are evacuated by small boat from the MV Hondius in the Granadilla Port on May 10, 2026, in Tenerife, part of the Canary Islands, Spain. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) (Chris McGrath/Getty Images) US Hantavirus-Ship Nebraska Medicine's Davis Global Center is seen on Sunday, May 10,2026 in Omaha, Neb. where American passengers from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship will quarantine. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) (Rebecca S. Gratz/AP) Britain Hantavirus Ship Passengers leave a plane at Manchester Airport, after being repatriated to the United Kingdom from the MV Hondius cruise ship, which was hit by hantavirus, Sunday, May 10, 2026, in Manchester, England. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) (Peter Byrne/AP) France Hantavirus Ship Ambulances carrying patients evacuated from the MV Hondius cruise ship with suspected hantavirus infection, leave the Bourget airport, north of Paris, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) (Thibault Camus/AP) France Hantavirus Ship A plane carrying patients evacuated from the MV Hondius cruise ship with suspected hantavirus infection, lands at the Bourget airport, north of Paris, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) (Thibault Camus/AP) APTOPIX Spain Hantavirus Ship A Spanish passenger boards a government plane after disembarking from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the airport in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Arturo Rodriguez) (Arturo Rodriguez/AP) APTOPIX Spain Hantavirus Ship A Spanish passenger is sprayed with disinfectant by Spanish government officials before boarding a plane after disembarking from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at Tenerife airport in the Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo) (AP) Britain Hantavirus Ship British Army medics parachute onto the south Atlantic territory of Tristan da Cunha, where one of the 221 residents has a suspected case of hanatavirus, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (British Ministry of Defence via AP) (Unknown/AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship A Spanish government plane takes off with passengers from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the airport in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Arturo Rodriguez) (Arturo Rodriguez/AP) APTOPIX Spain Hantavirus Ship Passengers are disembarked from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) APTOPIX Spain Hantavirus Ship Passengers sit inside a bus after being disembarked from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship Passengers stand next to a Spanish government plane after disembarking from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the airport in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Arturo Rodriguez) (Arturo Rodriguez/AP) APTOPIX Spain Hantavirus Ship A passenger waves to the Guardia Civil officers as they are disembarked from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo) (AP) APTOPIX Spain Hantavirus Ship Passengers watch as others are disembarked from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo) (AP) APTOPIX Spain Hantavirus Ship Passengers are disembarked from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo) (AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship Passengers are disembarked from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) APTOPIX Spain Hantavirus Ship Passengers are being disembarked from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo) (AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship Passengers stand on the deck of the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius after its arrival at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship A Civil Guard border police stands guard following the arrival of hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo) (AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship Civil Guard border police officers following the arrival of hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo) (AP) APTOPIX Spain Hantavirus Ship Passengers and crew at the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius after arriving at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship Passengers at the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius after arriving at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship A passenger stands at the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius after its arrival at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship Civil Guard officers patrol next to the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius after its arrival at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship View from the bridge of the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius after its arrival at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo) (AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship The hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius is seen at anchor after arriving at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship The hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius is seen at anchor after arriving at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship The hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius is seen at anchor after arriving at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship Workers set up temporary shelters in the area where passengers from the MV Hondius cruise ship are expected to arrive at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship The hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius is seen at anchor after arriving at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship Media crew members stand in the area where passengers from the MV Hondius cruise ship are expected to arrive at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship Workers set up temporary shelters in the area where passengers from the MV Hondius cruise ship are expected to arrive at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship A Spanish Civil Guard officer inspects the area where passengers from the MV Hondius cruise ship are expected to arrive at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) APTOPIX Hantavirus Ship Passengers on the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship, MV Hondius, scan the horizon with binoculars during their voyage to Spain's port of Tenerife, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo) (AP) Hantavirus Ship A passenger checks his camera inside his cabin on the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship, MV Hondius, during the voyage to Spain's port of Tenerife, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo) (AP) Hantavirus Ship Crew members of the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship, MV Hondius, wait their turns for a first interview with epidemiologists, during the voyage to Spain's port of Tenerife, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo) (AP) Hantavirus Ship A passenger on the the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship, MV Hondius, takes a photo of the ship's weighing anchor in Praia, during the voyage to Spain's port of Tenerife, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo) (AP) APTOPIX Hantavirus Ship Passengers on the the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship, MV Hondius, watch epidemiologists board the boat in Praia, during their voyage to Spain's port of Tenerife, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo) (AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship Workers prepare the area where passengers from the MV Hondius cruise ship are expected to arrive at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Friday, May 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) Cape Verde Hantavirus Ship The MV Hondius cruise ship departs the port in Praia, Cape Verde, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu) (Misper Apawu/AP) APTOPIX Netherlands Hantavirus Ship Medical personnel in hazmat suits wait for patients, evacuated from the MV Hondius cruise ship with suspected hantavirus infection, at Schiphol airport, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) (Peter Dejong/AP) Netherlands Hantavirus Ship Medics escort a patient, second right, evacuated from the MV Hondius cruise ship with suspected hantavirus infection, to an ambulance after being flown to Schiphol airport, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) (Peter Dejong/AP) Cape Verde Hantavirus Ship The MV Hondius cruise ship is anchored at a port in Praia, Cape Verde, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu) (Misper Apawu/AP) Cape Verde Hantavirus Ship An air ambulance takes off with evacuated patients from the MV Hondius cruise ship from the airport in Praia, Cape Verde, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu) (Misper Apawu/AP) Cape Verde Hantavirus Ship The MV Hondius cruise ship is anchored at a port in Praia, Cape Verde, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu) (Misper Apawu/AP) Cape Verde Hantavirus Ship An air ambulance takes off with evacuated patients from the MV Hondius cruise ship from the airport in Praia, Cape Verde, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu) (Misper Apawu/AP) Cape Verde Hantavirus Ship Health workers in protective gear evacuate patients from the MV Hondius cruise ship into an ambulance at a port in Praia, Cape Verde, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu) (Misper Apawu/AP) Cape Verde Hantavirus Ship Health workers in protective gear arrive to evacuate patients from the MV Hondius cruise ship at a port in Praia, Cape Verde, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu) (Misper Apawu/AP) Cape Verde Hantavirus Ship Health workers in protective gear evacuate patients from the MV Hondius cruise ship at a port in Praia, Cape Verde, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu) (Misper Apawu/AP) Cape Verde Hantavirus Ship Health workers in protective gear evacuate patients from the MV Hondius cruise ship at a port in Praia, Cape Verde, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu) (Misper Apawu/AP) Cape Verde Hantavirus Ship Health workers in protective gear evacuate patients from the MV Hondius cruise ship at a port in Praia, Cape Verde, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu) (Misper Apawu/AP) Cape Verde Hantavirus Ship Health workers in protective gear evacuate patients from the MV Hondius cruise ship at a port in Praia, Cape Verde, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu) (Misper Apawu/AP) South Africa Hantavirus An aerial view of the MV Hondius Dutch cruise ship anchored in the Atlantic off Cape Verde, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Arilson Almeida) (Arilson Almeida/AP)

A French woman is currently being treated with an artificial lung after contracting hantavirus, according to doctors. Health officials say the woman was infected while aboard the ship and is now suffering from life‑threatening complications affecting her lungs and heart.

Federal health officials say passengers who remain symptom‑free could soon be allowed to complete their quarantine at home, possibly as early as Wednesday.

The situation remains under close monitoring as health authorities work to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread.

The MV Hondius was evacuated on May 10 following the fatal outbreak.

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