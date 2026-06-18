Man arrested for injuring two Manchester DPW workers in brazen shooting

A man suspected of brazenly shooting two Manchester, New Hampshire DPW workers while the two were walking down a sidewalk Thursday has been arrested.

Manchester police say 32-year-old Sean Day fired a lone shot at the two workers, hitting both of them and leaving them with non-life-threatening injuries around 9:20 a.m.

Day was found at a nearby business several hours after the shooting.

Police said one of the two injured men knew Day.

“I am proud of the swift work of our officers and detectives in identifying the suspect and taking him into custody so quickly following this morning’s shooting,” Manchester Police Chief Peter Marr said. “This was a shocking and brazen act of violence that is completely unacceptable. Our thoughts remain with the city employees who were injured, their families, and the departments affected by this incident. We wish them a speedy recovery.”

“I want to thank the Manchester Police Department for their swift response, professionalism, and work to quickly apprehend the suspect,” Mayor Jay Ruais said. “I also want to thank our Department of Public Works employees and all our City staff for the work they do every day to serve our community. I have spoken with both victims and am grateful that they are recovering, my prayers remain with all affected by this senseless crime. This was a despicable act and I hope justice is served quickly.”

Day has been charged with two counts of assault in the first degree.

Union Street between Hanover Street to Manchester Street and Londonderry Lane between Pine Street and Union Street were temporarily closed off while police investigated but were reopened by Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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