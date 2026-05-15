Major emergency response after explosion and fire at Maine lumber facility

SEARSMONT, Maine — An explosion at a lumber facility in Maine sparked a large fire and triggered a major emergency response on Friday.

The emergency response is unfolding at Robbins Lumber on Main Street in the Waldo County town of Searsmont, according to Waldo County emergency management officials.

Searsmont is located about 40 miles east of Maine’s capital city of Augusta.

There was no immediate word on how many people were hurt in the blast, but Waldo County described the incident as a “mass casualty event.”

“The incident has been declared a mass casualty event, which, according to the World Health Organization, is characterized by a sudden surge in patients that overwhelms the capacity of local medical resources,” officials said in a statement.

A video taken from a distance showed a giant plume of black smoke billowing into the air as the inferno raged.

Massive plume of smoke after explosion at Maine lumber mill sparks raging blaze

Multiple fire, EMS, emergency management, and law enforcement agencies from surrounding counties and municipalities, as well as state agencies, are on scene, according to officials.

The public is urged to stay clear of the area and follow all instructions from emergency personnel on scene.

Officials said that updates will be issued as the situation develops.

The incident remains active at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group