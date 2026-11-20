BOSTON — A weekend that starts sunny and quiet will end with a storm bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and the potential for flooding to Massachusetts, with the most significant impacts expected overnight Sunday into the Monday morning commute.

The storm could produce 1 to 2 inches of rain, while wind gusts could reach 35 to 50 mph on Cape Cod and the Islands.

Here’s a timeline of when conditions are expected to deteriorate, according to the Boston 25 Weather team.

Saturday: Sunny and cooler

Saturday will be the pick of the weekend, with high pressure keeping skies mostly sunny.

An onshore wind will hold temperatures near 60 degrees in Boston, while communities farther inland could reach the low to mid-60s.

Sunday: Clouds increase, rain arrives by evening

Temperatures will again climb to around 60 degrees Sunday, but clouds will steadily increase as the next weather system approaches.

By around dinnertime Sunday, lighter rain will begin overspreading the region. Winds should remain relatively manageable initially.

Sunday night: Rain gets heavier, winds increase

Conditions will deteriorate Sunday night as steadier and heavier rain moves into Massachusetts.

Wind gusts are expected to increase into the 30 to 40 mph range, while heavy rain spreads across the Mass Pike corridor and areas to the north.

Monday morning: Heaviest impacts for the commute

The Monday morning commute could face some of the storm’s worst conditions, with heavy downpours lingering across parts of the region.

Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches could lead to localized flooding, particularly in poor-drainage areas.

Cape Cod and the Islands could see gusts of 35 to 50 mph, creating blustery conditions. Minor coastal splashover may also occur around Monday’s high tide.

Monday afternoon and evening: Storm moves out

The system is expected to move through quickly, with conditions improving as the storm exits Monday afternoon and evening.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Colder air settles in

Behind the storm, noticeably colder temperatures will arrive. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to remain in the 40s.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday: Another system to watch

Another weather maker could approach around Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

It’s still too early to determine its exact track, timing, or potential impacts, so the forecast will need to be monitored as the holiday approaches.

Find forecast updates on the Boston 25 Weather page.

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