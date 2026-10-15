Mass. futurecast: Heavy rain, 45 mph gusts usher in the coldest weekend of the season

DEDHAM, Mass. — Enjoy the sunshine and seasonable temperatures Thursday, as a major weather change heads toward Massachusetts.

The Boston 25 Weather team says Friday and Saturday are Weather Alert days as rounds of rain, gusty winds, and a powerful cold front sweep across the region.

The biggest change will arrive Friday night into Saturday, when temperatures tumble, and wind chills fall into the 30s and 40s.

When will the rain start in Massachusetts?

Clouds will increase overnight, and rain will begin moving into western Massachusetts around the Friday morning commute.

Showers and embedded downpours will then spread east toward Boston through the late morning and midday.

The rain should break during the mid-afternoon and early evening. That could also be the warmest part of Friday, with southwest winds helping temperatures climb into the mid-60s to around 70 degrees.

When will the heaviest rain and wind arrive?

A strong cold front is expected to cross Massachusetts between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday, arriving latest in eastern areas.

Scattered heavy downpours are possible along the front, with wind gusts reaching 40 to 45 mph.

Most communities can expect about a half-inch of rain, while areas hit by heavier downpours could get close to an inch.

How cold will it get this weekend?

Temperatures will drop sharply behind the front.

By Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, with wind chills even lower.

Saturday is shaping up to be the coldest day of the season so far, with daytime highs stuck in the 40s. Wind chills will make it feel like the 30s and 40s even during the afternoon.

A few snowflakes could also fall over higher terrain Saturday.

When will temperatures warm back up?

Conditions improve Sunday as winds ease and temperatures climb into the mid-50s.

The milder weather continues into early next week, with temperatures expected to return to the 60s Monday and Tuesday.

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