Salem High School briefly shelters in place after anonymous threat

SALEM, Mass. — Salem High School briefly sheltered in place after an anonymous threat was reported through the Sandy Hook Promise reporting system.

According to school officials, the Salem Police Department conducted a complete sweep of the high school while students remained in their classrooms.

Officials said no students or staff were in danger at any point during the incident.

Salem High School was one of several schools across Eastern Massachusetts that simultaneously received what were described as non-credible swatting threats.

School officials have since lifted the shelter-in-place, and regular learning has resumed at Salem High School.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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