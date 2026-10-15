Officials identify married couple found dead in Attleboro home

ATTLEBOROUGH, — Officials on Thursday identified the two people found dead inside an Attleboro home on Wednesday.

78-year-old Carol Courtemanche and 76-year-old Paul Courtemanche were found dead inside the married couple’s Andover Avenue home after officers responded to a 911 call shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Responding firefighters extinguished a smoldering fire on the first floor of the home.

Investigators say the couple’s death does not appear suspicious.

Investigators also found a dead cat inside the home.

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