Boston police ask for help identifying group connected to trespassing investigation

BOSTON — Boston police are asking for help identifying a group connected to a trespassing investigation.

Officers said building security video from shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, shows four people entering the parking garage of South Station Tower on Atlantic Avenue.

Investigators said the group went through an unlocked service corridor door and up a stairwell to the 52nd floor.

According to officers, two more people followed the same path shortly after covering a security camera with a jacket.

Police said they believe the first group stayed for approximately 45 minutes and the second for 90 minutes.

Officers believe both groups left through a stairwell leading down toward the Amtrak terminal level.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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