Mass. environmental group seek swifter action on high energy bills

Do more and do it faster. That’s the message from some Massachusetts environmental groups to state officials on energy bills

On Tuesday they sent a letter to Governor Maura Healey and Secretary Rebecca Tepper with the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. The letter included the steps they believe will save people more money now.

“It’s not fast enough to help with energy burden,” said Vick Mohanka with the Sierra Club Massachusetts.

As soaring bills have busted many budgets this winter, the Sierra Club MA and other environmental justice groups sent a letter to the state Tuesday with 7 seven action items to reduce those costs and reliance on fossil fuels.

Item one, reduce spending on infrastructure under the gas safety enhancement plan.

“It’s 100% on our bills and we’re paying more profits on this than other states,” said Mohanka

Mohanka says while the Massachusetts grid is old and some safety enhancements are necessary, consumers today shouldn’t fund decades of future service.

The letter also asks for an end to ratepayer-funded gas line extensions. The groups claim, “Massachusetts gas customers were charged $160 million to hook up additional buildings to the gas system, an average cost of nearly $10,000 per new customer for infrastructure that only serves those customers.”

And it says in hidden in distribution charges. “…gas companies are charging ratepayers for their lobbying, advertising, and other expenses…”

“Almost 6 billion dollars we’re gonna save, money back to you,” said Governor Maura Healey on March 10th in Lowell during an event to unveil her administration’s energy affordability agenda.

It includes a $50 credit on April energy bills, automatic enrollment in discount plans based on income, and a $500 million dollar cut to the Mass Save program which rebates drive energy efficiency.

“I did a few weeks ago ask that we take a look at that, in this moment that we’re in the high prices and volatility and that’s why we saw some savings come off of Mass Save,” Healey said during the event.

“The Mass Save rate goes toward reducing our energy consumption and reliance on gas the distribution rate is where the profits are for the utility companies,” says Mohanka.

The Governor’s team is drafting an energy affordability bill for this session. Her office provided the following statement to Boston 25 News:

“Energy costs are too high in Massachusetts and Governor Healey is focused on bringing them down. Governor Healey has already taken action to lower people’s bills by $220 million in March and April, and her plan would save nearly $6 billion for electric and gas customers over the next five years. She also agrees that more needs to be done. Governor Healey will be filing legislation in the coming weeks to lower costs further, and she appreciates everyone’s ideas and advocacy on this important issue.” — spokesperson for Governor Healey's office

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group