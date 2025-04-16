Mass. child makes school threats while using walkie-talkie during after-school program, police say

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Police beefed up patrols at a Massachusetts school on Wednesday after a young child attending an after-school program made school threats while using a walkie-talkie, police said.

The reported incident happened on Tuesday afternoon at The Center School in Tewksbury, police said in a post on Facebook.

“The after-school program at The Center School, known as AlphaBest, reported hearing unexpected chatter over the AlphaBest walkie-talkie frequency,” police said. “The chatter included threats made toward the school by a young child.”

“While we do not believe these threats to be credible, we are taking all necessary precautions, including a thorough sweep of the school and campus,” police said.

This matter remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Tewksbury Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group