Mass. Ballot Question 3: Rideshare drivers share their struggles ahead of November

M.A. — Patrick Ruziburkira said he’s been a rideshare driver for more than a decade, two years driving full time.

“Money was well and the flexibility of the schedule,” said Ruziburkira.

Now, he said companies are taking a bigger chunk of his earnings.

" Uber may take 50% OR 52% and then we’re left with 47% and we are dealing with everything ourselves like taxes, wear and tear of our car,” he said.

Question 3 on the November ballot would allow rideshare drivers to join a union and bargain with companies like Uber and Lyft.

Frank Soults is a communications manager with a local union and part of the Yes on 3 campaign. He said he’s pushing for drivers to be able to organize.

“They buy their own cars their own gas their own insurance they pay the tolls and yet they feel very isolated in those jobs and they have been seeing that their share of the far has been decreasing over the years and they can be deactivated often for crazy reasons that make no sense,” said Soults.

Lyft sent Bostn 25 a statement that said,

“While we have no plans to oppose the ballot measure, we do have some concerns about specific aspects of its language and will work collaboratively to address them in the next legislative session, should the measure pass.”

Uber said it also has concerns with some language in the ballot measure adding,

“We have no doubt that if drivers choose to organize, they will hold the benefits they’ve already won central to any negotiations and maintaining their flexibility will remain a top priority.”

Earlier this year the Massachusetts Attorney General announced a settlement was reached with Uber and Lyft to pay drivers $32.50 per hour, paid sick leave, plus benefits and protections.

Some local riders said they worry a union could mean higher costs for them.

" I’m a college student so also it’s about accessibility and also safety,” said Grace Edwards, Boston, “If an Uber drive that’s only ten minutes is $30 that would be not the best scenario.”

The ballot measure is only for rideshare drivers and doesn’t include food and other delivery services.

To learn more about Question 3 and the 2024 Ballot, visit this link.

