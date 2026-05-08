Mass. AG Campbell welcomes 30-day SJC deadline to decide on DiZoglio audit representation

BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell says she welcomes a ruling from the state’s highest court that now requires her to decide whether she will represent State Auditor Diana DiZoglio in a possible audit of the Legislature.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Judicial Court gave Campbell 30 days to decide whether her office will take on the audit, which stems from voters’ overwhelming approval of a ballot measure for a state government audit two years ago.

The court’s decision comes as DiZoglio seeks to audit the Legislature, a move that has prompted legal questions about authority and scope.

In a statement after the decision, DiZoglio said, “The people of Massachusetts voted overwhelmingly for transparency and accountability in state government. This order moves the process forward and ensures the Attorney General must finally make a determination regarding legal representation so the public’s interest is prioritized. We are very grateful to the Supreme Judicial Court members for their timely decision.”

On Friday, Campbell told Boston 25 News investigative reporter Kerry Kavanaugh that the ruling helps clarify what such an audit would involve.

Campbell said she is grateful for the court’s action because it pushed the state auditor to specify what she wants to examine and what information she is seeking from the Legislature.

“I’m not surprised at all. Frankly, I’m grateful for the court,” Campbell said. “The court pushed the auditor to finally and specifically name the scope of the audit that she wants and what she wants from the Legislature, which we have been seeking these specifics for months. And so there’s a pathway forward. I’m going to move forward.”

Campbell noted that she supported and voted for the audit but stopped short of saying whether she would appoint a special assistant attorney general to handle the matter.

Her office now has a 30‑day window to decide next steps following the SJC’s ruling.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group