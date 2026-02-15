State auditor appears on Fox News after filing lawsuit to enforce voter-approved audit law

Massachusetts State Auditor Diana DiZoglio appeared on Fox News yesterday to speak about a lawsuit she’s filed against top legislative leaders, asking the Supreme Judicial Court to force compliance with a 2024 voter law that authorizes her office to audit the state legislature.

The legal action follows a long-standing dispute over the auditor’s authority to examine the records and inner workings of the state’s lawmaking body.

The 2024 law was approved by 72% of voters over a year ago, but legislative leaders have since refused to turn over documents requested by the auditor’s office.

The law was amended by voters specifically to allow the state auditor to look at the legislature after a previous audit attempt was blocked by lawmakers in 2023.

DiZoglio is seeking a ruling from the state Supreme Judicial Court to resolve the ongoing dispute, which she described as a constitutional clash.

She argued that the audit is a necessary step to ensure transparency and accountability within the General Court of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

The proposed audit would grant the auditor’s office access to the inner workings of the state legislature, including records such as state contracts. DiZoglio has emphasized the public’s right to see these public records to understand how the legislative branch operates.

“What are they hiding if there’s nothing to hide open up the doors let the sunshine in let’s do this audit right this is something that 72% of .. essentially saying that they want this audit to get done,” DiZoglio said.

The conflict dates back to 2023 when the legislature first blocked a proposed audit. At that time, legislative leaders argued that existing state law did not permit the auditor to examine the legislative branch. This resistance led to the voter-led initiative to amend the law and explicitly authorize such audits.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

