Marshfield cop pleads not guilty to OUI charges

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A South Shore police officer accused of causing a multi-vehicle crash that left one person seriously injured has pleaded not guilty.

25 Investigates reported back in January former Officer Richard Perry allegedly crossed the double yellow lines twice while under the influence of alcohol in his Jeep.

He passed a tow truck first, then attempted to pass a Hyundai Elantra. He instead crashed head on with a Honda Civic.

The driver of Hyundai Elantra was not injured. The driver of the Civic, 24-year-old Grace Owen, remains hospitalized with multiple injuries, including a brain bleed, according to the prosecution. She had to be extricated from the wreckage following the collision.

Prosecutors allege that prior to the crash, Perry had been drinking at Rafferty’s Pub in downtown Marshfield before getting behind the wheel. His blood alcohol content was measured at approximately 0.20 — more than twice the legal limit — about 45 minutes after the crash, according to the prosecution.

Perry has been charged with operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation, and speeding greater than reasonable and proper.

He has since been placed on administrative leave.

Perry and his defense team previously attempted to enter a plea agreement; however, a judge declined to accept it because the victim was not present to deliver an impact statement.

“Grace has a long road ahead of her, she’s making slow but steady progress, but this has greatly, impacted obviously her life and it’s going to be a long road before she can get back to living her 24-year-old best life,” Alisa Owen, her mother, told Boston 25.

Owen’s mother said her daughter works at Sephora, loves makeup, and enjoys spending time with family.

Perry’s next court date is March 30.

