South Shore police officer placed on leave after multi-car wreck with serious injuries

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A South Shore police officer has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly causing a multi-car wreck while off-duty that resulted in serious injuries, authorities announced Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on Plain Street on Route 139 in Marshfield just after 9 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 11, discovered a Jeep that had crashed with two other vehicles, including one that was resting on its roof, according to the Marshfield Police Department.

The driver of the Jeep, identified by Marshfield Police Chief Phillip A. Tavares as Marshfield Police Officer Richard Perry, was able to exit his vehicle on his own.

Perry and the driver of a Honda Civic, who had to be pulled from the wreckage of their vehicle, were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of a Hyundai Elantra that was also involved in the crash wasn’t injured.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Perry was traveling west in the Jeep at a high rate of speed and passed a tow truck by crossing the solid double yellow lines into the eastbound lane, according to police. Perry then allegedly attempted to pass the Elantra, again crossing the solid double yellow lines, striking the oncoming Civic head-on. The Elantra was also hit during the collision.

Perry was placed on administrative leave, effective immediately following the crash, according to Tavares.

In a statement, the police department said, “Administrative leave is a standard procedural measure pending the outcome of an investigation. The Massachusetts POST Commission was immediately notified of the incident. Aside from the criminal investigation, an independent third-party organization will be conducting an internal investigation.”

Tavares noted that his department is seeking criminal charges against Perry, including reckless operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of marked lane violations, and speed greater than reasonable and proper."

“This department is committed to full transparency and accountability,” Tavares said. ”A full and complete investigation is being conducted into this incident. The fact thatthe operator was a police officer will not alter the scope, direction, or integrity of thisinvestigation in any way."

Additional charges may follow pending the conclusion of the investigation and certified review of the toxicology report from the state police crime lab, according to Tavares.

“No matter who you are or what position you hold, conduct that endangers the public will be addressed through the appropriate legal process,” Tavares said.

Tavares also expressed concern for those affected by the crash and has been in contact with those involved.

“To the victims and their families, I want to express my sincere concern and sympathy for what you have endured as a result of this incident,” Tavares said. “Violations of the law or department policy is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Massachusetts State Police detectives and the Plymouth County Bureau of Criminal Investigation are assisting Marshfield police with the investigation.

