Markey, Deaton clash in first and only Massachusetts Senate debate

BOSTON — Democratic U.S. Sen. Ed Markey and Republican challenger John Deaton squared off Tuesday night in their first and only debate before Election Day, trading sharp attacks over party politics, the economy, and President Donald Trump.

Deaton, who is seeking to unseat Markey after more than 13 years in the Senate, sought to present himself as an independent-minded candidate rather than a traditional Republican.

“I wear an American jersey, senator, not a Republican jersey,” Deaton said during the debate. “I’m the man that stood on this stage and said ‘F to both parties’ because both parties are corrupt.”

The Republican candidate argued he would be willing to work across party lines and said his moderate positions set him apart from many in his party.

“When I say that I am capable of voting for a Democrat Senate leader, it’s not a talking point. I mean it,” Deaton said.

Markey, however, challenged Deaton’s claims of independence, arguing that a Republican-led Congress and White House would continue policies that he said have hurt working families.

“If all it is is a continuation of business as usual where Republicans control the House, the Senate and the presidency, then they’re going to continue to suffer the way they are right now in trying to pay for their bills,” Markey said.

Deaton fired back, criticizing Democrats for failing to advance some of their priorities when they controlled Congress and the White House.

“You’ve had four times, senator, what’s called a Democratic trifecta. You had the House, the Senate and the presidency, and you didn’t get any of this done,” Deaton said. “You want to know why he didn’t increase the minimum wage? Because if they fix it, they can’t campaign on it.”

President Donald Trump was also a central topic during the debate. While Deaton reiterated that he never voted for Trump, Markey argued that a Deaton victory would ultimately strengthen Trump’s influence in Washington.

Markey also accused Deaton of buying his way into the race, saying he “spent $350,000 to purchase the Republican nomination in Massachusetts.”

The debate also touched on questions about age and experience. Markey, who is 80 years old and seeking another term, dismissed concerns about his age.

“This is the most energized I’ve ever been, and I think people could see it tonight,” Markey said.

Deaton told Boston 25 News he agrees with Markey on some issues and hopes voters will view him as a moderate alternative. He also said that if he loses the race, he does not plan to run for office again.

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