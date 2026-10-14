Man faces OUI charges after crashing into 2 Mass. State Police cruisers in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A 63-year-old Truro man is facing OUI charges after crashing into two State Police cruisers Tuesday night.

Officers said the cruisers were struck by a vehicle while pulled over on Route 6 eastbound at Exit 68 in Barnstable around 7 p.m.

Police said one of the cruisers was unoccupied while a trooper was responding to an earlier crash.

The second cruiser had stopped behind the first to assist when it was struck from behind.

Police said the driver, later identified as Christopher Whitelaw, did not stop after hitting the cruiser.

Officers said the cruiser sustained heavy rear-end damage on the passenger side.

No injuries were reported.

According to officers, the vehicle was later located several miles away.

The driver, identified as Whitelaw, was taken into custody.

He was charged with OUI-drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damaged, and a marked lanes violation.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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