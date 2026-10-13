Massport breaks ground on new remote Logan Airport terminal in Braintree

BRAINTREE, Mass. — The way some travelers get to Boston Logan International Airport is expanding, with a new remote terminal planned for Braintree.

Massport broke ground Tuesday on a facility at the Braintree Logan Express that will allow passengers to check their bags and clear TSA security before boarding a secure bus to the airport.

Once at Logan, the bus will drop passengers off beyond the security checkpoints, allowing them to head directly toward their gates.

The Braintree facility will be added to the remote terminal pilot program that opened at the Framingham Logan Express in June.

Massport said the Framingham pilot served 10,000 passengers during its first month.

“We are proud that the Framingham experiment that we’ve been running since June has worked,” Massport CEO Rich Davey said at Tuesday’s groundbreaking. “Thanks to that commitment from our customers who have said, ‘We want more of remote terminals,’ allowing us to check in through TSA right here in Braintree and get on a secure bus and get dropped off like a VIP on the other side of the airport.”

The existing Framingham program costs $9 per adult and currently serves passengers flying Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways between 5:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Massport plans to operate that pilot through March 2027.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group