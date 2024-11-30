Market Basket wants to open new grocery store at Mass. movie theater site

SEEKONK, Mass. — Market Basket’s parent company wants to redevelop a Massachusetts movie theater into a new grocery store location.

Demoulas is planning to build the Market Basket, as well as other retail structures, at 100 Commerce Way in Seekonk, a plot of land purchased from NAI Enertainment Holdings LLC in July for $9.5 million.

According to a new filing, Demoulas notified state environmental regulators of plans to build the new store where a 10-screen Showcase Cinemas location once welcomed moviegoers, the Boston Business Journal reported.

Showcase Cinemas Seekonk, which is located just off Route 6, sits near multiple stores including Target, Walmart, Best Buy, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The commencement date of the redevelopment remains undetermined since Demoulas needs government approvals before the project can launch, the BBJ reported.

Existing Market Basket locations in Bristol County include Raynham, Attleboro, Fall River, and New Bedford.

