MBTA: One person is dead after a commuter rail collided with a pickup truck in Cohasset

COHASSET, Mass. — A man is dead after a pickup truck collided with an MBTA commuter rail earlier Saturday morning in Cohasset.

The incident occurred on the Greenbush line in the area of 15 Beachwood Street around 11:20 A.M., when an MBTA commuter rail collided with a private pick-up truck.

According to the MBTA, initial investigations believe that the driver, a 97-year-old man, had gone through the crossing gates, which were fully engaged and functioning properly, alongside other safety warning devices.

Residents living in the area told Boston 25 that the collision sounded like “an explosion.”

Neighbors said that the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver had been pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

Transit Police Detectives, along with representatives from the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, are currently investigating the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

