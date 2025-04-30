Open casting call being held on Cape Cod for upcoming Anthony Bourdain film

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — A24 films is holding an open casting call for their upcoming feature film about the life of world-renowned chef Anthony Bourdain.

According to a listing by Atomic Honey Casting, the movie is called “Tony” and explores Bourdain’s early life.

They’re seeking actors to film the roll of the kitchen staff.

Casting is open to men of all ages, open ethnicity.

“We’re looking for real restaurant kitchen staff with dynamic, unique personalities,” the listing stated. “Experience working in a kitchen is preferred. No prior acting experience required.”

Filming will take place from May until early July in Provincetown.

Anyone interested in auditioning is asked to email TONYcasting2025@gmail.com with your name, a recent photo, and a brief description of yourself.

Bourdain was an American chef, author, and television personality who hosted “Parts Unknown”. He died by suicide in his hotel room in Strasbourg, France in 2016. He was 61 years old.

©2025 Cox Media Group